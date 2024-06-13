Bitcoin (BTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1,320.02 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,320.02 billion and approximately $2.16 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $66,965.80 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.71 or 0.00656620 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00043489 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00076336 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,711,815 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.
