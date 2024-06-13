Bitfarms Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 30,117 call options on the company. This is an increase of 82% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,544 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,969,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,681 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bitfarms by 58.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,975,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,647 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Bitfarms by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,179,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 599,506 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,126,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 677,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 51.4% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,606,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 885,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.25 to $2.30 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Bitfarms Trading Up 14.0 %

Shares of BITF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.77. 37,767,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,597,648. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 3.68.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. The firm had revenue of $50.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million. Analysts expect that Bitfarms will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

