BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) were down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 3,486,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 9,745,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BB shares. StockNews.com cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

BlackBerry Stock Down 9.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

