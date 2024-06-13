BlackRock Core Bond Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BHK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 15,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $11.00.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.