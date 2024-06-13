BlackRock Core Bond Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:BHK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 15,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $11.00.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
