BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.179 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 20.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ opened at 15.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is 15.29. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1 year low of 12.93 and a 1 year high of 16.59.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 16.33 per share, with a total value of 266,130.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,492,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 334,634,523.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 192,090 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,536 over the last three months.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Further Reading

