BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.179 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 20.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BMEZ opened at 15.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is 15.29. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1 year low of 12.93 and a 1 year high of 16.59.
Insider Activity at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust
About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Broadcom Stock Soars 15.3% on Strong Q2 Results and Stock Split
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- What is a Bull Flag Pattern? Explanation and Examples
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- The Real Reason Yum! Brands Is Outperforming McDonald’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.