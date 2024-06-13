BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Up 148.1% in May

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a growth of 148.1% from the May 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BlackRock Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

BlackRock Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 63,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,350. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83.

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0882 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKT. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. 39.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

