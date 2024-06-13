BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MIY)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.48. 6,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,896. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

