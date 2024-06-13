Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

BCX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 43,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,441. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.