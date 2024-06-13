Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance
BCX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 43,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,441. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92.
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
