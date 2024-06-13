BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock TCP Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. BlackRock TCP Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 85.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TCPC opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a current ratio of 19.05. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $973.16 million, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $55.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.99 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James cut BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.