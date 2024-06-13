Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 825927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Specifically, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $38,493.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,547 shares of company stock worth $94,521. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXMT. UBS Group lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 585.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.11%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 8,266.67%.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,643,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,492,000 after buying an additional 2,470,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,747,000. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,948,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,074,000 after buying an additional 686,881 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,141,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,578,000 after buying an additional 669,172 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,169,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,875,000 after buying an additional 528,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

