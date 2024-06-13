BMO Capital Markets Increases Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $400.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $305.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.17% from the company’s previous close.

CASY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.78.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $4.36 on Thursday, reaching $376.77. The company had a trading volume of 82,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.57. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $216.95 and a 52-week high of $389.43.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

