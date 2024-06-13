BNB (BNB) Market Capitalization Tops $88.75 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $601.37 or 0.00901229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion and $1.80 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,584,248 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,584,315.22835922. The last known price of BNB is 609.95795985 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2181 active market(s) with $2,207,860,762.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.