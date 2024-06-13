BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DSM traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,230. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

