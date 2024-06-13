BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) vs. Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Head to Head Comparison

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sigyn Therapeutics and BrainsWay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A BrainsWay 0 1 2 0 2.67

BrainsWay has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Given BrainsWay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.15 million N/A N/A BrainsWay $34.26 million 3.03 -$4.20 million ($0.09) -69.33

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and BrainsWay’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sigyn Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BrainsWay.

Volatility & Risk

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.84, suggesting that its share price is 284% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrainsWay has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -1,022.38% BrainsWay -4.83% -3.98% -2.68%

Summary

BrainsWay beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc., a development-stage company, provides therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, community acquired pneumonia, drug resistant bacterial infections, and emerging pandemic threats. The company is also involved in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. In addition, it develops ChemoPrep to enhance the tumor site delivery of chemotherapy; ChemoPure to reduce treatment toxicity and inhibit the spread of cancer metastasis; and ImmunePrep to enhance the potential efficacy of immunotherapeutic antibodies. Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About BrainsWay

(Get Free Report)

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. BrainsWay Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

