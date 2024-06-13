British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT lowered its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,401 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,316,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,625,000 after buying an additional 4,259,548 shares in the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,432,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 34.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,670,000 after purchasing an additional 650,979 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 39.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,115,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,432,000 after purchasing an additional 593,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 39.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,823,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,263,000 after purchasing an additional 511,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE:BTI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.61. 3,069,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,644,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $34.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

