Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $1,495.51, but opened at $1,710.00. Broadcom shares last traded at $1,720.55, with a volume of 2,224,814 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,560.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,575.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,770 shares of company stock worth $36,242,096 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 19.3% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 14.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $796.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,344.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1,242.43.

Broadcom shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

