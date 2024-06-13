Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $1,560.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,658.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,371.04.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,495.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,344.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1,242.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $693.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $795.09 and a 1 year high of $1,505.80.

Shares of Broadcom are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,770 shares of company stock valued at $36,242,096. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,271,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in Broadcom by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in Broadcom by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 753,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $997,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

