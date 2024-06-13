Brokerages Set Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Price Target at C$6.48

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.48.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price objective on Baytex Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Baytex Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

Baytex Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.61 per share, with a total value of C$46,100.00. In other news, Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.61 per share, with a total value of C$46,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$25,175.00. Insiders acquired 47,350 shares of company stock valued at $193,603 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE BTE opened at C$4.62 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$3.83 and a one year high of C$6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.76.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.15). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of C$984.19 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.4249084 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is -20.45%.

About Baytex Energy

(Get Free Report

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.