Brokerages Set BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target at $64.56

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of BlackLine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, insider Jimmy C. Duan bought 2,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jimmy C. Duan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at about $59,530,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,692,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 33.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,758,000 after buying an additional 80,391 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BL opened at $46.06 on Friday. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.26, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $157.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.05 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

