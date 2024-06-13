Brokerages Set Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT at $39.44

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.44.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.55. Criteo has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $39.97.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $253.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Research analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,894 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $151,827.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,789,545.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $151,827.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,789,545.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $194,841.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 327,232 shares in the company, valued at $11,584,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,672 shares of company stock worth $1,561,239. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Criteo during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Criteo by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

