Bryan Joseph Acquires 15,209 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Bryan Joseph purchased 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £24,942.76 ($31,762.08).

Bryan Joseph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Bryan Joseph purchased 3,000 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £5,340 ($6,799.95).

Sabre Insurance Group Trading Up 0.9 %

SBRE opened at GBX 161.40 ($2.06) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 165.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 159.07. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 124 ($1.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 183.60 ($2.34). The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of £400.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2,305.71, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.24.

Sabre Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a GBX 8.10 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,142.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBRE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 220 ($2.80) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 211 ($2.69) to GBX 216 ($2.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

