Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.05

Shares of Buhler Industries Inc. (TSE:BUI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.09.

Buhler Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.24.

Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$71.10 million during the quarter. Buhler Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

Buhler Industries Company Profile

Buhler Industries Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells agricultural equipment in North America. Its principal products include tractors, bale carriers, grain augers, snow blowers, tillers, finishing mowers, feed processing equipment, tillage equipment, and hay and forage equipment. The company markets its products primarily under the Allied, Farm King, and Versatile brand names through a dealer/distribution network.

