Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,187,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,133,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,268,000 after buying an additional 292,966 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 146,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,435,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Candelo Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $9,031,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.13.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.3 %

BLDR stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.63. 203,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,287. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

