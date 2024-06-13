Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 290,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 41,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BUJA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.65. 12,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,775. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Company Profile

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

