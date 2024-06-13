Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CHY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 42,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,158. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

