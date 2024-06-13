Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

CGO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.92. 4,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,221. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

