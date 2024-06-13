CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in CalAmp by 38.7% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 712,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 198,983 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 234.8% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,686,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in CalAmp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 963,594 shares during the period.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

