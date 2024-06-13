Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Update

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the May 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Calfrac Well Services Stock Down 1.6 %
OTCMKTS CFWFF traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.99. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,981. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $4.56.
