Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Update

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the May 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS CFWFF traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.99. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,981. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $4.56.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

About Calfrac Well Services

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.