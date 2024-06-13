Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CLMT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $16.50 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $19.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -235.29 and a beta of 1.88.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $167,109.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $119,698,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $8,909,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $8,312,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 128,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 38.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 55,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

