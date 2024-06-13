Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$0.25

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.65 to C$0.25 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CJR.B. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$1.30 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$0.70 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.67.

Shares of CJR.B opened at C$0.24 on Monday. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$1.69. The company has a market cap of C$46.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.68.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

