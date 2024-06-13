Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$52.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$28.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.00.

Canadian Western Bank stock traded down C$0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,444. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$23.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.47.

In other news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. Also, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

