Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Short Interest Update

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Canna-Global Acquisition Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CNGL stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.34. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,706. Canna-Global Acquisition has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $11.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canna-Global Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $546,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $787,000. BCK Capital Management LP grew its stake in Canna-Global Acquisition by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 83,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 59,158 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canna-Global Acquisition by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 26,002 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Canna-Global Acquisition Company Profile

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search of target business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

