Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Up 251.1% in May

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 251.1% from the May 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDS remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 45,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,904. Cannabis Sativa has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

