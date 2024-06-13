Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Up 251.1% in May

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 251.1% from the May 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDS remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 45,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,904. Cannabis Sativa has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
About Cannabis Sativa
