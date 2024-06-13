Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Declares — Dividend of $0.12

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Cannae has a payout ratio of -84.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cannae to earn ($0.58) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -82.8%.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.92. Cannae has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $22.99.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.94). Cannae had a negative net margin of 74.62% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cannae will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $1,041,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,377,920.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $499,073.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 248,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,158.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $1,041,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,377,920.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,802 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,112 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

