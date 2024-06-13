Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) vs. Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) and Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Product Partners and Cadeler A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Product Partners 18.51% 6.30% 2.05% Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Product Partners $360.59 million 2.87 $47.21 million $2.29 8.15 Cadeler A/S $117.55 million 17.80 $12.44 million N/A N/A

This table compares Capital Product Partners and Cadeler A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Capital Product Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Cadeler A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Capital Product Partners and Cadeler A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Product Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Capital Product Partners currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.75%. Cadeler A/S has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.75%. Given Cadeler A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cadeler A/S is more favorable than Capital Product Partners.

Summary

Capital Product Partners beats Cadeler A/S on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It also owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals. Capital GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

