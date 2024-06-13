Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Carbios SAS Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of COOSF traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 357. Carbios SAS has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85.

About Carbios SAS

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, researches and develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic additive for plastic applications and polylactic acid (PLA) packaging; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

