Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Carbios SAS Stock Down 7.3 %
Shares of COOSF traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 357. Carbios SAS has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85.
About Carbios SAS
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carbios SAS
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.