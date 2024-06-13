Cardano Market Cap Achieves $15.19 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. Cardano has a total market cap of $15.19 billion and approximately $426.02 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,484.41 or 0.05213738 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00047510 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009094 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00015201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,952,989,919 coins and its circulating supply is 35,725,419,062 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.