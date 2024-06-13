Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 348.1% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Carlsberg A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS CABGY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.21. 44,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,421. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $32.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

