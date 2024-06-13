Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $6,308,400.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $6,308,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,597,500 shares in the company, valued at $167,961,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE CVNA opened at $110.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.44. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 3.29.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carvana from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

