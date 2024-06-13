Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Up 153.8% in May

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the May 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CARV stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.85. 384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,919. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. American Express Co purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 134,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Carver Bancorp accounts for about 0.0% of American Express Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. American Express Co owned 2.74% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

