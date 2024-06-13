Cascades (TSE:CAS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.05

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.05 and last traded at C$9.07, with a volume of 83671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAS shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94. The stock has a market cap of C$920.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -228.57%.

In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 34,631 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.36, for a total value of C$324,146.16. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 48,033 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.49, for a total value of C$455,833.17. Insiders sold 221,300 shares of company stock worth $2,134,240 in the last 90 days. 23.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

