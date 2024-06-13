CashBackPro (CBP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $325,963.51

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 57.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00002138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $128.61 million and approximately $325,963.51 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011833 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010442 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,674.81 or 0.99978093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012520 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00004936 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00090142 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CBP is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,209,183 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 1.4605485 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $363,639.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.