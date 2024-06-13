CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Short Interest Update

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the May 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CEA Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

CEA Industries stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.00. 424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,581. CEA Industries has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.60.

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative net margin of 137.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

CEA Industries Company Profile

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

