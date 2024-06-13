Ceiba Investments (LON:CBA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.00

Ceiba Investments (LON:CBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.36), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.36).

Ceiba Investments Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 30.10. The company has a market cap of £38.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 1.78.

About Ceiba Investments

(Get Free Report)

Ceiba Investments Ltd is a Guernsey based Investment fund dedicated to attract investment and invest in various sectors of the Cuban economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceiba Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceiba Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.