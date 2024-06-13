Celtic (LON:CCP) Hits New 12-Month High at $145.00

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 143.80 ($1.83), with a volume of 1844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.78).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Celtic from GBX 182 ($2.32) to GBX 190 ($2.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of £130.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.00 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 135.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 127.42.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

