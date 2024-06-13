Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Update

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Celtic Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of CLTFF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68. Celtic has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $2.00.
About Celtic
