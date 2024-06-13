Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Centene in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

Centene stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,648. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Baird R W raised shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Centene

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.