Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Centene Stock Performance

CNC opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average is $75.41. Centene has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

