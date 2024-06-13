Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Up 4.1%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. 73,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 310,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $992.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $607,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,018,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 117,368 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,830,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after acquiring an additional 580,500 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,092,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

