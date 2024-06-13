Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Down 98.3% in May

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the May 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Centrica Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CPYYY stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00.

Centrica Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.1189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

